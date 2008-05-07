The Wu-Tang Clan Returns (Unofficially) With The Sewer Goblet

Tales of Game, the team behind Charles Barkley Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden have released their latest freeware roguelike The Sewer Goblet: The Wu-Tang Clan and the Wu-Tang Baby, a dungeon crawling adventure starring GZA, RZA, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, Raekwon and the rest of the Wu-Tang crew. And for maximum appeal, Tales of Game has introduced the Wu-Tang Baby, a "tiny but majestic baby with a mysterious pendant" adopted by the seminal rap group.

You'll need to protect ya neck as you explore the 36 chambers of the sewer, reclaiming the Wu-Tang Baby from the Cheese Panda. You'll find the freely downloadable The Sewer Goblet: The Wu-Tang Clan and the Wu-Tang Baby, should you be so inclined to take the low fidelity, high concept adventure.

The Sewer Goblet - The Wu-Tang Clan and the Wu-Tang Baby [Gaming World Forums via Waxy]