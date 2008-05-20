Just like we thought! And once again confirming what we had hear before!! There will be more Metal Gear Solid — though, not necessarily more SPOILER. According to Kojima Productions' Ryan Payton, who says (possible SPOILER):

think there's been some misconceptions that this is the last Metal Gear. This is really just the last chapter of the saga of the Solid Snake story... [Solid Snake]was a burden [for Kojima]because of all those loose ends. So when you play Metal Gear Solid 4 and when you get to the end, I think you're going to feel that 'wow, this is a nice closure.' All of the weird stuff that's gone on in the past, it's all coming to an end. All those weird questions — everything is answered... I think he is kind of nervous about it," he said. "You can't continue from this step. You can't start next chapter. We really do close up the story.

So no more Solid Snake, but more Metal Gear? Let's hope Konami doesn't drive this franchise into the ground like other developers have with their IPs.

Metal Gear to Continue [Multiplayer]