There's A "Strong Chance" Silicon Knights Will Return To Eternal Darkness

Ah, Eternal Darkness. Never really got into it myself, but I can still see why people dig it, and I appreciate that. There weren't many games like it last generation, and there definitely weren't many games like it on the GameCube. So what do Silicon Knights think about returning to the series, should they ever actually get the Too Human "trilogy" out the door? Surprisingly, SK boss Dennis Dyack sounds keen as beans:

There is a chance; we love all the games we work on. We don't want to be pigeon-holed [into a genre] , we want to be known for strong content...There's a strong chance we'll return to it, but there's no announcements yet.

No, no announcements, but the intent's there, and that's good enough for today. Thanks.

Dyack: Strong Chance Of Eternal Darkness Return News [TVG]

