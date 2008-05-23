The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

These Are Supposed To Be Starcraft 2's System Specs

Could be. Then again, even the most official system specs are liable to have their goalposts moved a little this far out from release, so consider these unconfirmed ones more of a rough guide than a definite listing of all the new hardware you may or may not need later this year.

Minumum Requirements
GFX: GeForce 7/8 Series or Radeon 1000/2000 with 256 MB RAM
CPU: Pentium 4
RAM: 1 GB
Internet: ADSL 1 Mbit

Recommended Requirements
GFX: GeForce 8000 or Radeon 2000 series with 512 MB RAM
CPU: Core 2 Duo or Athlon X2.
RAM: 2 GB
Internet: ADSL 3 Mbit

These were obtained by Spanish mag Micromania, after a visit to Blizzard's offices. As such, I'm just going to class them as "official estimates", confirm my PC can run the recommended specs, then get on with my "waiting for Starcraft 2" candlelight vigil.

StarCraft 2 Minimum Requirements [Micromania, via Voodoo Extreme]

Comments

  • dukeofwhales @Batiu-Drami

    The minimum '1 Mbit ADSL' makes the entire thing seem fairly unlikely to me. As though games, especially RTS require 1Mbit - closer to 100kbit/s I'd suggest...

    0
  • petey Guest

    I've got the system specs covered easily, but there is nothing I can do to secure a 3Mb internet connection. Due to my country's naive trust that the dominant telco would do what was in the best interests of the nations infrastructure.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Why on earth would they require 1Mbit internet and reccommend 3? To be honest I see no reason for it not to work on dialup, let alone 256 or 512K. I mean that rules out a fair chunk of this country.

    Eh, sounds fishy. Blizzard have plenty of networking experience (See: World of Warcraft) and if WoW can run on slow ass internet, I don't see why Starcraft 2 can't.

    0
  • federaly Guest

    It's Mega-bits not Mega-bytes.

    3.4Mb = roughly at least 300kbps.

    0

