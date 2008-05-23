These Are Supposed To Be Starcraft 2's System Specs

Could be. Then again, even the most official system specs are liable to have their goalposts moved a little this far out from release, so consider these unconfirmed ones more of a rough guide than a definite listing of all the new hardware you may or may not need later this year.
Minumum Requirements
GFX: GeForce 7/8 Series or Radeon 1000/2000 with 256 MB RAM
CPU: Pentium 4
RAM: 1 GB
Internet: ADSL 1 Mbit
The minimum '1 Mbit ADSL' makes the entire thing seem fairly unlikely to me. As though games, especially RTS require 1Mbit - closer to 100kbit/s I'd suggest...