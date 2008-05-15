They Listened: Buy Bee, Boo Mario Plushies

This was a gimme for Nintendo. After all, Bee Mario was the most adorable thing that fat plumber's done in years, so capitalising on the love-in by releasing a soft, cuddly replica was a no-brainer. It'll be available in July, for around $US 25. If your collectible tastes for the game run to the more supernatural end of the spectrum, a Boo Mario will be available as well. Same time, same price.
Super Mario Galaxy Plush Doll: Bee Mario [Play-Asia, via Go Nintendo]
