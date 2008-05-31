Thinning The Herd: Good Idea, Bad Idea?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Will Microsoft's recently-announced efforts to improve Xbox Live Arcade quality levels by culling underperforming titles bolster the service, or ultimately harm it?

Objectively, one of Live's biggest obstacles is the sheer density of its offering and wildly variant quality levels - it's hard to tell what there even is to play, let alone if what you're checking out will be a worthy experience, despite the numerous demos. With that in mind, a standard methodology for trimming the fat might help the cream rise to the top, right?

