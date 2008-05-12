Third Parties Were "Confused" By PS3

Once upon a time, the PLAYSTATION 3 was not a game console. A Blu-ray player! An home entertainment hub! It was a super computer! A... Sony Computer Entertainment honcho Kaz Hirai explains:
I think there was some confusion as to what PS3 was initially — some of the third parties didn't understand and they wanted to scale back a little and see how things went before they really put in their resources... But when I re-positioned the PS3 as a video games console at Tokyo Game Show I think everybody got that message loud and clear.
While removing backwards compatibility was shitty of Kaz, driving home the point that the PS3 is a game machine first and foremost was quite smart. That's why they pay him the big bucks!
Confusing [MCVUK][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink