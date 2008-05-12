This Doki Doki Majo Shinpan Duo Cover Is Not Correct

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Something is missing. If those blue bars on the Doki Doki Majo Shinpan Duo are X-ray and make it possible to see through clothes, then yes, something is indeed missing. Somethings, rather. Also, note that the Doki Doki sequel is rated "CERO D" (17 and up) while the earlier game was rated only "CERO C" (15 and up). Infer what you like! Game's out July 31st.
