This Guy Is GTA IV's Roman, Rent Him

Just because you appear in a gajillion dollar making video game doesn't mean you get a gajillion dollars! Beer swinging Jason Zumwait was Roman Bellic in GTA IV and he hasn't made a gajillion dollars. No wonder he's offering to let folks "Rent Roman", tongue planting firmly in cheek. "For a nominal fee, I'll come over to your house," says Zumwait, "sitdown on your goddamn couch and play that video game with you."
