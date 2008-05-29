This Is How Home Will Flood You With PR



Anyone lucky enough to be part of the Home beta tests right now will know that Ubisoft's Ubidays 08 event was one of the first to be broadcast in the service's "Media and Events" hub, an area of Home that lets publishers and Sony throw up videos and screenshots of upcoming games in a virtual exhibition. It all sounds great in theory, but as the clip above shows, it's going to take a particular breed of person/fanboy to be bothered running around a virtual space (complete with eerily disembodied David Reeves talking head) just to see a clip when they're only a few mouse-clicks away on this here internet.