This Is Nintendo's Excuse For Smash Bros' European Delay

Laurent Fischer is senior marketing director at Nintendo Europe. Laurent knows why Smash Bros. Brawl will be released five months later in Europe than it was in Japan. The answer? Exactly what you thought it would be: localisation timeframes, along with some bonus, very vague stuff about Nintendo's production capabilities. Answers Europeans are very accustomed to, and probably getting quite sick of, as they're only pointing out a disease's symptoms, not giving them news of a possible cure.

