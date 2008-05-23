Thompson Sanctions Hearing Set For June 4

The Florida Supreme Court will hold a hearing June 4 to consider possible disciplinary action against Miami attorney Jack Thompson, including sanctions. The Florida Bar is seeking to disbar Thompson, removing his ability to practice law in the state of Florida.

As we reported on May 20th, Judge Dava Tunis, who presided over Miami attorney Jack Thompson's Bar trial, recently recommended to the Florida Supreme Court that he be found guilty on 27 of 31 charges of professional misconduct. Of the 27 recommendations of guilt, twenty-one are from a suit related to Grand Theft Auto and four are from an attempt by Thompson to have Rockstar's Bully declared a public nuisance.

The next step is for the Florida Supreme Court to rule on Judge Tunis' recommendations, though the Court told us it doesn't issue estimations on when rulings will be handed down.

At the closing of the Bar trial, Thompson had argued he's being unfairly persecuted for his religion:

GamePolitics obtained court transcripts of Thompson's closing argument to the court, in which he said, "I'm simply making the argument, Judge, that my motivations - which I have tried to make clear, maybe to the point of nausea - are religious and that my efforts against the distribution of adult material, pornographic material, violent material, adult rated material to children is violative of the law as well as violative of Scripture."

Thompson also said that disbarring him would not stop these "efforts":

"If I am disbarred, which is the wish of these [Florida Bar]people... I will continue to do what I'm doing on these issues whether they disbar me or not because this is what I was called to do, this is what I was enabled to do more effectively as a lawyer."