Those Aren't The Starcraft II System Specs You're Looking For

Those supposed Starcraft II system requirements? Lies. All lies. More like speculation really, as Blizzard was kind enough to let us know that the gang at Micromania "pulled their numbers straight out of thin air." We would suggest resting assured tonight that, when ready, and not a minute before, Blizzard will be telling you the exact minimum and recommended system requirements in an official capacity. That will most likely be, I'm guessing, after the company gives us a ship date and come in handy FAQ form.