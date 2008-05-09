THQ Gets Marvel Licence - Sort Of

THQ has signed an exclusive deal with Marvel Entertainment that will allow them to make games featuring all of their most popular superheroes...in tiny, super-deformed size. Further cementing their position as the child-friendly publisher established with brands like Nickelodeon, they've earned the right to publish games based on the Marvel Super Hero Squad series of tiny plastic heroes with absolutely huge heads.

Hopefully this means that Activision can stop making kiddie crap like Spider-Man: Friend or Foe and leave the younger stuff to the pros. Look at Spider-Man's head up there! His head is so huge!

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) and Marvel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: MVL) announced today that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to create video games based on the burgeoning, kid-friendly Marvel Super Hero Squad franchise. Pursuant to the multi-year agreement, THQ has obtained the exclusive, worldwide rights to publish content for all current and next-generation consoles, handheld systems, as well as Windows PC. The initial Marvel Super Hero Squad game is scheduled for release in fall 2009.

The agreement fits perfectly in both THQ's and Marvel's growth strategies. For THQ, the addition of the Marvel brand further strengthens its position as the pre-eminent creator and publisher of kids video games. For Marvel, the relationship with THQ provides a premier interactive entertainment partner for its important Marvel Super Hero Squad franchise, which is designed to be an engaging introduction into the Marvel Universe for young kids.

"Marvel is one of the true crown jewels in the entertainment industry and we are thrilled at the prospect of both building the Marvel Super Hero Squad brand and further developing our relationship with Marvel," said Brian Farrell, president and CEO, THQ. "We are dedicated to expanding our unmatched success story in the kids space and this agreement with Marvel is an excellent complement to our portfolio."

Simon Phillips, President, Marvel International and Head of Worldwide Animation and Video Games, added, "Licensing of the Marvel Super Hero Squad brand is a priority for Marvel, as we see it as a great entry point for kids to experience our renowned characters. We are making a strong commitment to the brand across toys, television and other media and consumer product channels and developing Marvel Super Hero Squad as a video game will play an important role in the development of this brand. The platform is an incredibly powerful medium that enables kids to experience the excitement of our franchises, as well as extend our characters and storylines. With THQ, we are confident we have a partner with a best in class pedigree of building and extending licensed kid-friendly brands in the interactive space."

An all-new Marvel brand, Marvel Super Hero Squad features an exciting, super-stylized look of the greatest Marvel Super Heroes, serving to expand the traditional Marvel audience to a core 4-10 year-old audience. Fun and humor are waiting around every corner in Marvel Super Hero Squad where popular characters including Iron-Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Thor, The Fantastic Four, and many more are thrust into adventures in a single caricatured Super Hero City. Along the way, they will have to thwart the plans of popular Marvel villains Doctor Doom, Magneto, Iron Monger, Loki, the Abomination and countless other infamous baddies.

Marvel is launching a major multi-media campaign for the brand. Marvel Animation is currently in production on an animated television series that is expected to debut on air in 2009. Additionally, Marvel Comics is now featuring Marvel Super Hero Squad comic strips within several of its all ages books and will be introducing a dedicated Marvel Super Hero Squad comic book series in fall 2008. Marvel has already secured deals with Hasbro as master toy partner, Disguise/Cesar for dress-up and Mega Bloks for construction toys and continues to seek deals with industry leading partners to develop merchandise based on the unique look of the Marvel Super Hero Squad property.