Three Minutes Of MotorStorm 2

Motorstorm? Loved it. Probably loved it more than you did, as I played through the entire thing, sticking up for it during the public picking apart of it's graphical promise. "It doesn't look like that E3 2005 footage!" they said. "La la la! I can't hear you! Vrrooom!!" I said. Motorstorm 2? I'm concerned. I keep looking at that ever present "pre-alpha 40% complete" reminder, but, man, does that water look less interactive than I'd hoped—even though the cooling properties are nifty. Still, monster trucks! And that lens flare? Just like the real thing. Whaddya think?

Motorstorm 2 'SCEE Gamers Day' HD [GameVideos]

