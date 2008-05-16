Three New DDR Titles Boogie Down Your Way

Dance Dance Revolution is celebrating ten years of people making dancing fools of themselves in public with the launch of three new DDR titles, each for a different console. Dance Dance Revolution X for the PS2, Dance Dance Revolution Universe 3 for the Xbox 360 and Dance Dance Revolution Hottest Party 2 for Wii are all expected to launch in fall of this year and will provide DDR aficionados with even more songs to with which to get funky fresh on the dance pad.
If you are a PS2 owner you'll be able to link up to four PS2 up with LAN cables and provide a dance party for up to eight people. With that kind of set up you better have a huge living room and no neighbours if you wish to avoid arrest for disturbing the peace. You can also plug in your EyeToy camera and become part of the game.
Xbox 360 players will be treated to sixty five songs, Xbox LIVE compatibility and the ability to customise their own dancer. Also included are two new modes; DJ Mode where you can create your own tracks and set lists and City Mode where you can compete against various bosses to rule the dance floor.
Wii owners will get four player multiplayer, Wii remote and nunchuck support, new modes and an all new soundtrack. The new modes consist of the Dance n' Defend Battle Mode, a head to head dance off using the Wii remote, Course Mode and Groove Arena Mode. You'll also be able to use your Mii in the game!
KONAMI CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF DANCEDANCE REVOLUTION® WITH THREE NEW RELEASES:
DanceDanceRevolution® X for the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system
DanceDanceRevolution® Universe3 for the Xbox 360
DanceDanceRevolution® Hottest Party 2 for Wii™
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - May 14, 2008 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today announced three upcoming DanceDanceRevolution® titles will ship this Fall in honour of the 10th anniversary of the franchise. After a decade as one of the most popular franchises in the music genre, DanceDanceRevolution® fans can move their feet to different beats with DanceDanceRevolution® X for the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, DanceDanceRevolution® UNIVERSE3 for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and DanceDanceRevolution® Hottest Party 2 for Wii™.
"We cannot thank our fans enough for their continued devotion to the DanceDanceRevolution® franchise. The continued popularity and longevity of DanceDanceRevolution® has transformed it from a video game into something much bigger and more special," said Anthony Crouts, Vice President of Marketing for Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "We wanted to celebrate this special occasion by bringing to market three new versions of the game that offer the biggest and best musical selections along with a slate of unique features."
DanceDanceRevolution® X
In DanceDanceRevolution® X, players can dance their way through a soundtrack packed with major hits from some of today's top artists. The latest release for the PlayStation®2 system offers fans of the beloved dance video game enhanced graphics along with fun, interactive gameplay and innovative new game modes, including the brand new LAN Battle Mode — which lets up to eight players battle simultaneously through the LAN lines on their PlayStation®2 system. Additionally, players can work up a sweat by customising their own workout and fitness programs and, by plugging in the EyeToy™ USB Camera (for PlayStation®2) peripheral, they can put themselves in the game.
DanceDanceRevolution® UNIVERSE3
Marking its return to the Xbox 360, DanceDanceRevolution® UNIVERSE3 offers fans a whole new experience with the debut of new modes including DJ Mode and City Mode. In DJ Mode, players can explore their inner DJ while creating tracks and song lists to dance to while City Mode allows players to compete against bosses throughout the DanceDanceRevolution city and become the ultimate champion. Additionally, the game boasts one of the biggest soundtracks, giving fans more than 65 songs spanning from the '70s to some of today's hottest tracks. DanceDanceRevolution® UNIVERSE3 also features online multiplayer function — allowing for dance-offs with up to four friends from around the world and character customisation with more than 400 options of clothing, faces, skin tones and hairstyles — letting players create the ultimate dancer, and complete Xbox Live functionality.
DanceDanceRevolution® Hottest Party 2
Rounding out the DanceDanceRevolution® 10th anniversary celebration is the release of DanceDanceRevolution® Hottest Party 2 for Wii. DanceDanceRevolution® Hottest Party 2 is sure to be the life of the party with 4 player multiplayer, Wii Remote™ and Nunchuk™ support, smash hits taken from the last four decades of music, entirely new modes and more! The all-new soundtrack features big hits such as "I Want Candy", "Umbrella", "Black or White" and "We Got The Beat" ensuring that DanceDanceRevolution® Hottest Party 2 will appeal to dance enthusiasts of all ages. The mutliplayer function allows for head-to-head battles in the Dance n' Defend Battle Mode where players use the Wii Remote to battle their opponents. Other new modes include the non-stop dance action in Course Mode, the ability to unlock hidden features in Groove Arena Mode and the all-new Hottest Training Mode. With brand new gimmicks, the incorporation of your Mii™, enhanced motion capture, new characters exclusive to the game, and new stages with enhanced effects on more than 50 unique dance environments, there is no party like Hottest Party 2.
