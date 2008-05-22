Today Was Nazi, Bikini Lady, Toilet Paper

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

This morning: Went to the gas station. Another customer, a man on a motorcycle pulled up. He was wearing S.S. Nazi garb — shit thee not. His jacket had an eagle on it with the S.S. insignia and a swastika. An inscription read "In Hitler Solidarity." Maybe he doesn't know, maybe he can't read German! :/

This afternoon: Went to Kyoto to interview a bikini lady. Ten minutes into the interview, she points out that I am wearing a wedding ring. I proceed to talk incessantly about my wife's morning sickness and my son's TOMY car collection and my excitement for the new baby — which we've so far named after a character in a Miyazaki film. Bikini lady looks annoyed.

This evening: Went to the supermarket. Bought the most amazing toilet paper. Well, it's not the *most* amazing toilet paper, but it's pretty great. Perhaps, I'll take a snap of it for time. OH, THE SUSPENSE.

What you missed last night
Even Final Fantasy Can't Save Xbox in Japan
Kojima Is "Thinking" About MGS5
Damn This Samba Trailer Is Fun
This PC Is Awesome
Top 20 Women In Gaming
New MGS4 Screens
Better Gun Metal PS3

