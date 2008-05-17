Toki Tori Ducks You Up

Two Tribes have released the first gameplay video of their upcoming WiiWare title, Toki Tori, a remake of their highly entertaining Gameboy Colour game of the same name, that combines puzzles and platforming into a unique and utterly charming experience. The WiiWare version is looking great, with an excellent old-school arcade look and feel that I can't wait to get my dirty little wings on.
