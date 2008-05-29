The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. Hands-On

It feels like Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. is Ubisoft's attempt at bringing a more, dare I say it, casual gamer into the historically hardcore flight sim fanbase.

But despite having modes for missile-lock and bomb drops that are akin to flying with training wheels, the game seems to still provide the technical controls that have always drawn fans of arcade flight sims to air combat games.

The area I played around in was located over Rio and featured a map created by satellite data (the best on the market, I was told). The city, while amazingly detailed, was a bit too flat for my taste, though it did have plenty of high rises to zip through at break neck speeds. The final version of the game will also include settings in Africa and Afghanistan, I was told.

Comments

  • Aaron Guest

    Does anybody know what planes are gonna be in their and if u can manually choose ur own weapons

    0
  • Aaron Guest

    On tom clancys hawk can u manually pick ur weapons, and when u start can u taxi from the runway and land whenever u want and can u land taxi on aircraft carriers and is their any carrier base planes

    0

