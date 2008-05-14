Silicon Knights' epically developed third person action game Too Human finally has an official date. A fact sheet released by Microsoft this morning pegs the Xbox 360 game, a "modern take on classical Norse mythology", for an August 19 release. We have new media, including video and screen shots of Too Human's co-op multiplayer mode, coming right up.
Too Human Arrives In August, Officially
