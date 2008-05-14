The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Too Human Co-op Scaled Back To Just Two Humans


When Silicon Knights and Denis Dyack showed off the epic Too Human to IGN last year, the outlet was right to call its four-player cooperative multiplayer mode "ambitious." The feature has been scaled back, Microsoft revealed today, keeping Too Human's campaign buddy system limited to just two players.

While the multiplayer aspect may be more limited—at least for this entry in the planned trilogy—that doesn't mean looting droid corpses for an Angelic Skull Splitter Staff of Rising Bellow will be any less fun. Besides, this game has giant bear spirits. Who could complain when you can harness the power of ethereal bears?! New co-op trailer above, new screen shots after the jump. Absorb!

