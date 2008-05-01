Top Castle Crashers Gamers to Win Bronze Statue

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Behemoth, developers behind upcoming Xbox Live game Castle Crashers, plan to hand out bronze Castle Crashers trophies to the top leaderboard slots once the game comes out.

The devs say they hope to show off the statues, which are made of "genuine genuine bronze", during this year's upcoming Comic Con. They also showed off one of the statues gnarly arms. Apparently, casting bronze isn't as easy as one would expect.... I'd expect it to be really hard.

Gnarly Arms [The Behemoth Dev Blog]

