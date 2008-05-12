Training Sessions For... Nintendogs & Animal Crossing?

Nintendogs is the sort of game I never understood the appeal of. If you want to play with, feed and raise a dog, why not buy a real one?

Still, if you, or a friend, is having trouble getting to grips with Nintendo's puppy simulator, the Australian Centre for Moving Image down in Melbourne is holding a "training session" on May 15 between 6 and 7PM. The session will also include beginner's help for Animal Crossing.

At the very least, it's a great way to introduce someone to the DS and the world of casual gaming. Heck, you could even make a date out of it. Maybe. Probably not.

More details after the jump.