Turning Grey, Getting Old, Gonna Die

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft

So, yeah, wife while checking my head for bugs and ticks found a single grey hair. My first. Well, my first that I know up. It wasn't grey, but silver. Either this is from all the stress of late or just an externalisation of me turning 30 in a few months. Looking forward to more!

What you missed last night
Mortal Kombat Killer
Ice-T talks human blood lust
Haze not HD
Metal Gear Solid plus Lupin
Leaving Microsoft made Peter Moore sad

