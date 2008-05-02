The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Turok PC Dated, Prepare For Dinos on May 29

turok_logo.jpgIt's set to arrive many, many months after its debut on consoles, but distributor Funtastic has confirmed a May 29 release date for the prehistoric/sci-fi shooter. Or knifer, if you happen to be my brother.

I'm already quite keen to give Mass Effect another whirl when it hits PCs, because I firmly believe the platform to be the home of role-playing games. I feel the same way about first-person shooters - nothing beats a mouse and keyboard.

I'm also touching base with Funtastic to see if the PC version will have extra content over the console games. Stay tuned.

