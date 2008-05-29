Two Characters Revealed for MGS4 (Spoilers!)

(No, not those guys.) Some of you might consider the following Metal Gear Solid 4 information spoilerific. Others of you are impatient and like to open your presents on Christmas eve. Click over for two new old MGS4 characters. DO IT.
Yep, looks like Mei Ling from Metal Gear Solid and Rosemary from Metal Gear Solid 2 will be making appearances. Good for them.
After seeing the appearance of EVA from way way back, and the fact that MGS4 is supposed to close all, and I mean ALL loose ends in the Metal Gear Solid saga, I've pretty much been working under the assumption that all still-living characters will appear somewhere in the game. So to me it's not that big of a deal to just see what they look like.