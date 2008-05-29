Two Characters Revealed for MGS4 (Spoilers!)

(No, not those guys.) Some of you might consider the following Metal Gear Solid 4 information spoilerific. Others of you are impatient and like to open your presents on Christmas eve. Click over for two new old MGS4 characters. DO IT.

Yep, looks like Mei Ling from Metal Gear Solid and Rosemary from Metal Gear Solid 2 will be making appearances. Good for them.

Famitsu Scan Shows Two New MGS4 Characters [N4G via PS3 Fanboy]