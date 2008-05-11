The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Two More Gears 2 Videos Out


So Bash ducked back in to give you the first Gears of War 2 gameplay footage from 1Up/GameVideos.com last night (apparently there was some international video-leaking and embargo-breaking intrigue; we had no part in it). This morning we'll update you with GameVideos' overnight post of two more videos: A CliffyB-free gameplay version (above). And an analysis (after the jump) of the first video, pointing out and freezing cool details that might have got lost in the action. They also analyse Cliffy, but not too closely.

"Gears of War 2" is due for release in November on Xbox 360 only.

Comments

  • efem Guest

    this is mabey going to be the best game of the year so far its only compitition is GTA4 plus in my opinion i already thrashes kilzone 2!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles