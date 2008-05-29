Ubisoft Brings Easyway To Stop Smoking To DS Months Late

Back on Friday I decided that after over 22 years it was finally time for me to quit smoking. Since then I've made enemies of my cats, yelled at anyone with the gall to call me on the telephone I purchased to stay in touch with those same people, made vicious enemies of my cats, and started repeating myself. Now Ubisoft proudly announces Allen Carr's Easyway To Stop Smoking, due out in November for the Nintendo DS. Really? November?

Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking book is one of the most highly regarded books on the subject of kicking cancer sticks, published in 50 different countries. Famous folk like Ashton Kutcher, Ellen DeGeneres, and Richard Branson all swear by his program, while I sit in my apartment, sweating and shaking.

"Ubisoft's creative team has worked hard to deliver a game that successfully communicates Allen Carr's Easyway method via play," said Christian Salomon, vice president of worldwide licensing at Ubisoft. "The player experiences a truly interactive engagement with the game through which he or she learns that it can actually be enjoyable to quit smoking."

Enjoyable to quit smoking? Scroll up to see how much fun I am having! Do I not look like I am having fun? Over the past 24 hours alone I have fallen asleep and woken up over 15 times. My nose is now running, I have to go to the bathroom every 10 minutes, and I am eating everything that isn't nailed down. FUN! Perhaps you guys could have announced this game last week?

Of course now I am going to have to start up again, simply to test the DS game when it comes out in November. *heads to the store for some cigarettes*

Okay fine, as tempting as it is I wouldn't jeopardise my life any further for a story. We'll just have to get Crecente to start smoking in my stead.