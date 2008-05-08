Ubisoft Brings Protöthea Shump to WiiWare



It looks like Ubisoft's first game for the Wii's WiiWare channel will be a shoot-em up called Protöthea, a finalist at the Independent Games Festival developed by Sabarasa and Digital Builders.

"Ubisoft is excited to bring Protöthea exclusively to the platform and we feel it's a must-have WiiWare title," shared James Regan, vice president of third party operations, Ubisoft. "Protöthea really reminds me of some of the best arcade games, with the Wii Remote as an added dimension. It's just a flurry of fast-paced action that anyone can simply pick up and enjoy."

In the game players control a "last-generation" spaceship with the Remote and Nunchuk as they try to destroy asteroid Maqno 01 and stop the plans of The Core. The game includes multiple missions, eight different air-to-air weapons, two bombs, as well as a special power that slows time.

Hit the jump for a second vid of the game and fact sheet.

Protöthea™

Product Description

Protöthea™ is a top-down vertical scrolling shooter game putting players in complete control of a last-generation spaceship, with the challenge to destroy an asteroid called "Maqno 01" and sabotage the plans of the political faction called "The Core."

Ubisoft's WiiWare™ exclusive launch title introduces new concepts to a beloved classic game style while mixing genres and utilizing the full capabilities of the Wii™ system, from graphics to controls.

Players of all ages and experience will easily jump right in and guide their ship through multiple missions on futuristic planets in a complete 3D world featuring non-stop action.

Key Features

Pick Up and Play

Protöthea takes full advantage of the Nintendo Wii Remote™ and Nunchuck giving players total control of their ship via an easy-to-play and extremely intuitive control scheme.

Graphical Prowess

The game takes place in a complete 3D world packed with graphically rich environments, non-stop action featuring explosions and cool special effects.

Enemy AI

Unlike traditional scrolling shooters where enemy paths and maneuvers were predictable, the enemy AI in Protöthea is dynamic and changes based on the player's actions.

Complete Arsenal of Weapons

A wide range of eight different air-to-air weapons and two different air-to-ground bombs give players a variety of options at their fingertips as they can use any given weapon they've obtained at any given time; the slow-down special power gives the spaceship the ability to decelerate time and avoid enemy fire while rapidly moving and attacking enemies.

Storyline and Missions

Protöthea boasts four unique planets where players will battle through ten levels and two difficulty settings to destroy the plans of "The Core," a faction that plans to use the minerals extracted from the Maqno asteroid to build an army of bio-machines with the objective to control the Free Planets Federation - yeah, totally evil, right?

Product Specifications:

Developers: Sabarasa & Digital Builders

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: May 2008

Category: Action Shooter

Rating: "E" for Everyone

Price: 1,000 Wii Points

Web site: www.ubisoft.com