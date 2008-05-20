Ubisoft: Casual Games Aren't Cheap, Yo

You think cheap, piece of shit games for Nintendo consoles, and which company do you think of first? Yeah. Ubisoft. Well, Ubisoft would like you to know that while most (Rabbids excepted) of their Wii & DS games look cheap, and play cheap, they're not cheap. OK, maybe they're cheap to make, but marketing those games to the "casual" set? That costs a lot of money! Ubisoft's Laurent Detoc:

The margins on these games are good when you look at development, but it takes a lot of marketing dollars. It's like packaged goods. You have to think about marketing, retail space, branding.

Packaged goods? You said it.

