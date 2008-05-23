Ubisoft Profits Surge On Rainbow Six, Rayman

Strong performance of the Rainbow Six, Rayman, The Settlers and Ghost Recon franchises drove Ubisoft to a "record-high profits" in the fiscal year ending March 2008, the company announced today. Ubisoft's sales surged 36 percent to €928.3 million ($US 1.46 billion) , while net income was up 11.8 percent to €109.8 million ($US 172.45 million).

Ubisoft also credited a "sharp ramp-up" of its Games For Everyone casual range, which includes Jam Sessions, My Word Coach and My Life Coach, among others, for its profit climb, along with successful launches for Assassin's Creed and its Imagine DS titles for girls.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company now has 14 franchises with unit sales in the multimillions, and plans to launch five new IPs in addition to new casual brands. "Going forward, 2008-09 is set to be another record year for Ubisoft," said Guillemot.