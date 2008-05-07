The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

UK Gamers Snap Up Nearly 1 Million Copies Of GTA IV First Week

Grand Theft Auto IV broke records in its debut week in the UK, with sales watchers Chart Track calling the "biggest All Formats" number one title ever, with 926,000 units solid in just five days on sale. On day one, Chart Track estimates over 630,000 copies sold. It replaces Wii Fit as the best-selling title in the UK.

According to further details from GamesIndustry.biz, 514,000 of those copies were of the Xbox 360 variety, 413,000 copies for the PlayStation 3, with hardware sales up for both consoles at about the same ratio. We should have Canadian and U.S. GTA IV sales data soon, courtesy of the NPD group, for maximum press release boasting material. We can't wait!

GTA IV Rewrites Record Books [Chart Track]

