Undeserving Ellen Fans Get Wii Fit

I said it before, and I will say it again...I need to start attending more daytime talk show tapings. In case you have trouble getting your hands on a copy of Wii Fit today, feel free to direct your blame to Ellen Degeneres, who today gave out not only the sought after fitness device but a Wii to play it on to everyone in her stupid, stupid studio audience. Not only that, but they also received an Indiana Jones DVD 3-pack and the entire run of Sex In The City. Now I'm really jealous.

You can hit up here website to see the giant piles of Nintendo products in action. I'd like to thank Kotakuite dArk_stAr for sending in the tip, all the while wondering what the hell he is doing watching Ellen.

