Unleash Your Inner Akrid In Lost Planet Colonies



Here's a clip of the game mode that just might have me heading back to the icy reaches of Lost Planet all over again when Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition is released later this month. Akrid Hunt features a team of players going up against a player-controlled giant bug. Finally a chance to pay back those bastards for round after round of spawn-sniped in the head-repeat.

Not that I ever sniped myself mind you. I like to think of it as surprise, long-range, precision brain removal. Those other guys? Dirty, dirty snipers.