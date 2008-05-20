Update: Oz WiiWare Pricing & The State Of Pop

WiiWare's in Australia. Fantastic news. But how about some pricing info? Not a problem - Nintendo Oz was able to supply us with the following:

Star Soldier R (800 Points)

Toki Tori 2 (900 Points)

Dr. Mario & Germ Buster (1000 Points)

TV Show King (1000 Points)

Lost Winds (1000 Points)

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King (1500 Points)

As for Pop, according to Nnooo! creative director Nic Watt, the game is still undergoing localisation for Europe, Australia and New Zealand. It's not so much English that's the problem, but all those other fancy languages that are slowing things down. Watt says he'll let us know as soon as there's a solid date.