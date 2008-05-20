Update: Oz WiiWare Pricing & The State Of Pop

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

pop_wide.jpgWiiWare's in Australia. Fantastic news. But how about some pricing info? Not a problem - Nintendo Oz was able to supply us with the following:

Star Soldier R (800 Points)
Toki Tori 2 (900 Points)
Dr. Mario & Germ Buster (1000 Points)
TV Show King (1000 Points)
Lost Winds (1000 Points)
FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King (1500 Points)

As for Pop, according to Nnooo! creative director Nic Watt, the game is still undergoing localisation for Europe, Australia and New Zealand. It's not so much English that's the problem, but all those other fancy languages that are slowing things down. Watt says he'll let us know as soon as there's a solid date.

  • Azmodean Guest

    ahhh all those other languages which are rife in Australia..... wait a minute???

    This is the worst part about sharing our TV standard with Euroupe (or the other way around), and definitely a big reason for delays. :(

