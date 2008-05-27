Uwe Boll Gets Serious

When we typically see director Uwe Boll, diarrhea is running the mouth with him threatening to beat up internet nerds or trashing Hollywood filmmakers. Here, he's at Starbucks and sitting in the park and *gasp* actually saying intelligent things. Nice interview.
Interview with Uwe Boll [LoadingReadyRun Thanks everyone for sending this in!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink