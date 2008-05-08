Uwe Boll Vs. Stride Gum

The internet petition at StopUweBoll.org is only up to 234,000 signatures, and by gum that's not fast enough for the makers of Stride. The Cadbury Adams brand of chewing gum is throwing their support behind the petition, offering a million packs of gum - one for each signer - if the petition hits the one million mark by May 14th, which isn't all that likely but at least their heart was in the right place - marketing.

"Since gamers are one of our most supportive groups, we have been looking for ways to return the favour," said Gary Osifchin, Stride North American Marketing Director. "And what better way is there to get gamers' backs than by helping them rescue their cherished videogames from the clutches of Uwe Boll?"

Stride's marketing team knows no shame, having gone as far as to infiltrate the television Smallville for an episode where Clark's pal Pete Ross gains super powers from a kryptonite-infused pack of Stride chewing gum. I am completely serious. Hit the jump for the completely ridiculous press release while I wait for Uwe to challenge the gum to a boxing match.