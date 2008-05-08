Uwe Boll Vs. Stride Gum

The internet petition at StopUweBoll.org is only up to 234,000 signatures, and by gum that's not fast enough for the makers of Stride. The Cadbury Adams brand of chewing gum is throwing their support behind the petition, offering a million packs of gum - one for each signer - if the petition hits the one million mark by May 14th, which isn't all that likely but at least their heart was in the right place - marketing.
"Since gamers are one of our most supportive groups, we have been looking for ways to return the favour," said Gary Osifchin, Stride North American Marketing Director. "And what better way is there to get gamers' backs than by helping them rescue their cherished videogames from the clutches of Uwe Boll?"
Stride's marketing team knows no shame, having gone as far as to infiltrate the television Smallville for an episode where Clark's pal Pete Ross gains super powers from a kryptonite-infused pack of Stride chewing gum. I am completely serious. Hit the jump for the completely ridiculous press release while I wait for Uwe to challenge the gum to a boxing match.
The Makers of Stride, The Ridiculously Long Lasting Gum(R), Offer A Total of One Million Packs of Gum to Signers of the Anti-Uwe Boll Petition*
PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 7 /PRNewswire/ — In an effort to protect the childhood dreams of millions of video gamers everywhere, the makers of Stride gum announced today that they are launching a special campaign supporting the efforts of StopUweBoll.org in their attempt to convince famed film director Uwe Boll to stop making video game-based films.
For years, Boll has piqued the ire of the gaming community by adapting many of their favourite games into universally panned films (http://www.rottentomatoes.com/celebrity/uwe_boll/). On April 4, 2008, Boll remarked to legendary horror site FearNet that he'd consider acquiescing to his critics and abandoning making films in this genre if an online petition reached one million signatures. As of press time, the petition is just about 234,000 names, which is why Stride has decided to jump in.
In an effort to help boost signings, the makers of Stride have put out a special bounty. If the petition reaches the required 1 million signatures by May 14 at 5pm EDT, each signer will receive a digital coupon* for a pack of gum, downloadable on May 23, 2008, a day that could really use some long-lasting refreshment, particularly as it will see the debut of his latest videogame-based film.
"Look, it's nothing personal against the guy. Maybe his non videogame-based films are unbelievable! But we have seen such intense passion for this cause that we couldn't help but get involved," said Osifchin. "Let the signing continue."
* Stride will provide a downloadable coupon (good for one pack of gum) to each petition signer that will be downloadable on May 23, 2008, if the target of one million signatures is reached between May 7 and 14, 2008. Additional details will be forthcoming.
