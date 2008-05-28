They got the scale right. Vader's a big guy. And they got the cloak right. And...the lightsabre. I guess. But really, all this does is confirm that while for a percentage of people their fanboy dreams are about to come true, it confirms for the rest of us that this is the stupidest Vader-related idea since someone thought screaming NNNOOOOOO would be touching.
Vader Soul Calibur IV Footage
The real George Lucas would be rolling around in his grave right about now