Vader Soul Calibur IV Footage

They got the scale right. Vader's a big guy. And they got the cloak right. And...the lightsabre. I guess. But really, all this does is confirm that while for a percentage of people their fanboy dreams are about to come true, it confirms for the rest of us that this is the stupidest Vader-related idea since someone thought screaming NNNOOOOOO would be touching.

  • Obsidia Guest

    The real George Lucas would be rolling around in his grave right about now

    0
  • alan Guest

    Maybe I'm a fan boy and not aware of it... but... why is this the stupidist idea ever? it looks awesome...! and made me think actually maybe a beat em up would be the best way to realise light sabre wielding fights...

    0

