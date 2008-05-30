Valve Announce Steamcloud, Sounds Great

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Valve have today announced Steamcloud, a new element to their Steam service that will allow the company to store your user data online. What kind of data? Stuff like saved games. Keyboard configurations. Preferences. That kind of thing. So if you're playing on one PC and move to another (say, you're playing in a cafe, or buy a new PC), you can keep all that stuff. Pretty neat. Also announced were some extra services Valve have in store later down the line, like driver auto-updating, and a means for Steam to check your PC, check that game you want to buy then give you a fairly conclusive answer on whether you'll be able to play it or not. Bless you, Valve. Bless you.

Steamworks & Steamcloud - In Summary [Rock, Paper, Shotgun][Pic]

