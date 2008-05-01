Valve Would "Love" To Micro-Transaction You

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Micro-transactions aren't the future, they're the now. While companies like EA are totally on board with nickel and diming players for added content, some companies aren't. Take, Valve for instance. It hasn't gone micro-transactional. But would it? Let's hear what Valve's Dough Lombardi has to say:

If we ever get a game that fits that, we'd love to do that. I'd love to have a game that we gave away saying 'however much you want to invest in this, this is yours'.

If? If?! No, Doug, you must mean when.
