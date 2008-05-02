The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Valve Would So Love To Make A Kids Game For The Wii

Valve might make some of the best games for grown-ups around, but that doesn't mean they're a one-trick pony. Speaking with CVG, Doug Lombardi has said that they're actually interested in making games for kids as well:

There's a lot of people at Valve who are parents and would love to make a game for kids.

We all play the Wii a lot and we think that the proper way for Valve to approach the Wii would be to make something cool designed specifically for it.

Not a concrete announcement by any stretch of the imagination, but Valve and/or Wii fans, don't let me stop you from dreaming the good dream.
Valve feels the Wii love [CVG]

