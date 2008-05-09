Vampire Rain Coming To PS3 For Some Godawful Reason

AQ Interactive and developer Artoon are set to bring one of the worst games of the current generation to the PlayStation 3, announcing Vampire Rain: Altered Species for the PlayStation 3. Why exactly they would do such a thing remains a mystery, but insiders around Kotaku Tower suggest they're going to attempt to sell the landmark 3rd copy of the game.
"We are very excited to bring Vampire Rain: Altered Species to the PlayStation 3," said Artoon President Naoto Ōshima. "The incredible power of the PS3, will allow us to give gamers a fully immersive experience. This will include: 5.1 channel audio, over 50 hours of gameplay, extra bonus levels, a lot of completely revamped animations, character interactions and much more."
Hehe...he said re-vamped. So basically this isn't a straight port of Vampire Rain, but the original with extra stuff tacked on. Unfortunately a pile a crap with more crap on top is still technically a pile of crap...just a bigger one. That, and adding a word that rhymes with feces to the title just makes witty game reviewers salivate. Bad idea.
Why would you do this?
If something is shit then remaking it just makes it a pile of shit that is slightly different.