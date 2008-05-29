Variety Tries Dating Street Fighter IV

Since we don't know when Street Fighter IV, Variety's game blog The Cut Scene offers up guesstimation when the game is coming out. And hey! It's a pretty obvious, albeit logical, one. According to the Cut Scene:

Here's a wild guess: Variety recently reported that Fox will release the "Street Fighter" movie in the U.S. on Feb. 27, 2009. I'd say right around then makes a lot of sense.

Not only is that a big promotional event for the franchise, but Capcom is an investor in the movie. While I'm sure it hopes to make money on the film, it's obviously investing those millions in part to try and revive public interest in "Street Fighter." As such, Capcom would be crazy to not take advantage of the big (by videogame standards) promotional push Fox will be putting behind the release of "Street Fighter: the Legend of Chun-Li" and have its game on store shelves at the same time.

If by some chance Capcom just can't get the game out by then, around the movie's DVD release (probably in late autumn) would be the next logical time to expect it.