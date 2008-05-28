Venetica: Become The Daughter Of Death

In the era of Venetica, Death is more than just the end of existence...Death is a job, with the holder voted into office by the mysterious Corpus organisation. Even the most foolproof hiring methods have their flaws (I'm living proof!), and when a cunning necromancer assumes office, bent of using his newfound powers to spread death and destruction across the land, it's up to Scarlett, the daughter of the currently dispossessed Death, to set things right.

Sometimes all you need is an interesting concept to pique my interest, and DTP Entertainment has managed to do exactly that with just a few paragraphs and four screens of this RPG, due out in 2009 for the PC and Xbox 360. Nifty main character, interesting world, potential for almost limitless power...definitely one to keep an eye on.