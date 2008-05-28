The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Venetica: Become The Daughter Of Death

In the era of Venetica, Death is more than just the end of existence...Death is a job, with the holder voted into office by the mysterious Corpus organisation. Even the most foolproof hiring methods have their flaws (I'm living proof!), and when a cunning necromancer assumes office, bent of using his newfound powers to spread death and destruction across the land, it's up to Scarlett, the daughter of the currently dispossessed Death, to set things right.

Sometimes all you need is an interesting concept to pique my interest, and DTP Entertainment has managed to do exactly that with just a few paragraphs and four screens of this RPG, due out in 2009 for the PC and Xbox 360. Nifty main character, interesting world, potential for almost limitless power...definitely one to keep an eye on.

VeneticaVeneticaVeneticaVenetica

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles