Venetica: The Debut Trailer



Here's the debut trailer for dtp and Deck 13's Venetica to go along with the screenshots and press release from earlier today. Nice try on on the movie guy voice, but it certainly looks...interesting. Definitely erring on the action side of action RPG, though from the scenes we do see we can infer that they won't be skimping on story, unless she's just the kind of girl who hugs everyone, which is a story in and of itself!