Waitin' Until Friday: Where Things Stand On EA-T2

The deadline for Electronic Arts' bid to acquire Take-Two is this Friday, May 16th, so we thought it'd be a good time to review what we've learned so far to see where things currently stand.

First off, there's no shame in being the type whose eyes glaze over every time you hear something to do with "the market" or "analysts" or "diluted shares," and since this ongoing saga contains these phrases at several junctions, you may want to start with the easy, albeit detailed, summary of the whole works we recently wrote for you.

Still with me? Hit the jump for your handy roundup of our recent coverage:

