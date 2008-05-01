The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wardevil Trailer Is...zzzzzzzzzzzz

Ah, Wardevil. As mythical a beast as Ol' Nessie herself. You know, I swear I saw a trailer for this game in, like, 2005, back when it looked a lot like what Gears of War ended up looking like. We've seen very little since. So you'd think that the game's first showing since E3 2006 would pull out all the stops, right? Yeah, no. Some guy stabs some silent, zombie robot in the guts, picks up a bigger spear then stabs another zombie robot in the guts. That's it? Come on, Digi-Guys, try harder.

