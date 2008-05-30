Warhammer Online Crafting Exhaustively Explained



Want to know everything there is to know about Warhammer Online crafting? Do you want it badly enough to listen to EA Mythic GM and Warhammer Online lead designer Mark Jacobs drone on and on and on and on about it? You might think you are, but after a couple of minutes you might be tempted to just hit the jump and get what info you can from the press release in order to save your sanity.

In short, Warhammer Online's crafting consists of alchemy apothecary and talisman making, with several gathering professions to help back those up. It isn't a recipe based, so you aren't likely to find yourself with an inventory full of crap you can't use. You'll be able to harvest items by cultivating plants, stripping the flesh off of animals, scavenging corpses, and Magical Salvaging, which is like disenchanting, only with a ridiculous name.

Don't take my word for it though! Take Mark's, for thirteen minutes. I'll be napping if you need me.