Warner Bros. Gets Vivendi Vet For Prez

Warner Bros. has hired former Vivendi prez Martin Tremblay as president of its Interactive Entertainment business. In his new role, Tremblay will handle the studio's long-term strategy, from publishing and distribution to licensing and business development.

Tremblay was Vivendi's worldwide studios president since 2006, overlooking the release of titles including Scarface: The World is Yours, World in Conflict, the Crash and Spyro series and F.E.A.R on consoles. Prior to that, Tremblay was President and COO at Ubisoft Montreal.

Warner Bros. has been creating, licensing and publishing some of the best in class interactive entertainment out there today," said Tremblay. "I look forward to working with the team of talented and creative people at WBIE to expand on the great work they are already doing."

Tremblay will begin at WBIE in July 2008, and will report directly to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group president Kevin Tsujihara.

