Warriors Orochi Ships 1.5 Million, Sequel Imminent

What do you get when you combine the two great tastes of Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warrios together on the PS2, PSP, Xbox 360 and PC? A hell of a lot of product leaving the warehouse according to Koei, who today announce that the crossover title has shipped over 1.5 million units worldwide since the game is released, and while those aren't exactly sales numbers, they wouldn't supply if there wasn't demand. That would be silly.

To celebrate the landmark, KOEI has decided to go ahead and announce a sequel to the game, cleverly titled Warriors Orochi 2. The game, scheduled for a fall release on the Xbox 360 and PS2, continues the story of the original title, with a mysterious new alliance threatening to bring the Serpent King back to life. Along with the story mode comes Orochi Mode, which revisits events in the first game to uncover secrets, and Dream Mode, which features an entirely different storline that the main mode. There's even a 2-player versus mode with four-different games including one-on-one fighting.

Boasting over 90 playable characters this time around, Orochi Warriors 2 looks to top the original in ever way. Hit the jump for more details!