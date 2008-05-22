Warriors Orochi Ships 1.5 Million, Sequel Imminent

What do you get when you combine the two great tastes of Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warrios together on the PS2, PSP, Xbox 360 and PC? A hell of a lot of product leaving the warehouse according to Koei, who today announce that the crossover title has shipped over 1.5 million units worldwide since the game is released, and while those aren't exactly sales numbers, they wouldn't supply if there wasn't demand. That would be silly.
To celebrate the landmark, KOEI has decided to go ahead and announce a sequel to the game, cleverly titled Warriors Orochi 2. The game, scheduled for a fall release on the Xbox 360 and PS2, continues the story of the original title, with a mysterious new alliance threatening to bring the Serpent King back to life. Along with the story mode comes Orochi Mode, which revisits events in the first game to uncover secrets, and Dream Mode, which features an entirely different storline that the main mode. There's even a 2-player versus mode with four-different games including one-on-one fighting.
Boasting over 90 playable characters this time around, Orochi Warriors 2 looks to top the original in ever way. Hit the jump for more details!
KOEI SHIPS OVER 1.5 MILLION UNITS WORLDWIDE OF WARRIORS OROCHITM
KOEI's DYNASTY WARRIORS® and SAMURAI WARRIORS® Crossover is an Undisputed Hit
Burlingame, CA - May 21, 2008 - KOEI, recognised worldwide as the premier brand of strategy and action games, announced today that the company has shipped a combined one and a half million units worldwide of WARRIORS OROCHI™ across all video game platforms. The hit game is a crossover of two of the company's biggest franchises, DYNASTY WARRIORS® and SAMURAI WARRIORS®.
"This milestone is a significant testament to the global impact not only of this game, but also to the tremendous admiration that fans worldwide share for the DYNASTY WARRIORS and SAMURAI WARRIORS characters," said Amos Ip, Senior Vice President at KOEI Corporation. "As we celebrate, I would like to recognise and express our thanks to the video game world's greatest fans for making this achievement possible."
WARRIORS OROCHI is available for the PSP® (PlayStation® Portable) system, Windows-based PC, Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system.
KOEI also announced that it is bringing WARRIORS OROCHI 2 to North America. The game will be available for the Xbox 360® and PlayStation®2 in September 2008. WARRIORS OROCHI 2 is not yet concept approved by Microsoft.
About WARRIORS OROCHI 2
Shattering time and space, the venomous Serpent King Orochi kidnapped the DYNASTY WARRIORS and SAMURAI WARRIORS in scheme to test his might. The heroes eventually defeated Orochi and his menacing army. While the slain Orochi lies in the netherworld, a mysterious alliance is hatching an otherworldly plan so that the Serpent King may rise again. Now a new group of warriors must join forces with history's finest in an effort to stop this evil resurrection.
WARRIORS OROCHI 2 takes place after the events of the original game. The game's main "Story" mode features storylines for the kingdoms of Wu, Wei, and Shu, and the SAMURAI WARRIORS, while a new Orochi storyline looks back to the first series of wars to expose some of the Serpent King's secrets.
The game's newly added "Dream" mode features an original storyline different from that of Story Mode.
A new two-player "Versus" mode comes action-packed with four different games including "Tag Team" matches that pit individual fighters in lethal head-to-head combat.
The popular "Team Battle System" which lets players create their own three-person fighting unit returns for this sequel. At any given time, one warrior will be engaged in battle, while the other two are recuperating; restoring their Life Meters and Musou Gauges.
WARRIORS OROCHI 2 features an overwhelming lineup of over 90 playable characters from both franchises including SAMURAI WARRIORS®2 XTREME LEGENDS®, plus new characters from Chinese and Japanese history.
Developed by Omega Force, WARRIORS OROCHI 2 is for 1-2 players (versus play).This game is not yet rated by the ESRB. WARRIORS OROCHI for Xbox 360 delivers the ultimate WARRIORS OROCHI 2 experience in stunning 720p HDTV and in game Dolby® Digital audio. This title is not yet concept approved by Microsoft. WARRIORS OROCHI 2 was released in Japan in April 2008 under the title, "MUSOU OROCHI: MAOU SAIRIN."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink